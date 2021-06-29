BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Rating Lowered to Reduce at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$10.50 price target on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$15.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

