BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of BB opened at C$15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.10. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

