BlackRock Inc. Acquires 110,337 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.83% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $363.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

