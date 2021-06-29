BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

