BlackRock Inc. Buys 118,511 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $27,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

