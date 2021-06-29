BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $893.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $871.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,320. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $530.99 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $855.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

