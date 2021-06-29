BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in BlackRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,893,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 13,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

Shares of BLK opened at $878.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $855.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.99 and a 1 year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

