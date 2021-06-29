BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,278,113 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,235.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,928. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $623.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

