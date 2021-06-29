BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.82% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

