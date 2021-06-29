Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $144.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $144.99.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

