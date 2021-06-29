Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

