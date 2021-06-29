Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,610,000 after purchasing an additional 242,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,430 shares of company stock valued at $133,327 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

