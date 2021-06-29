Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.