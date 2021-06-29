Blair William & Co. IL Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLKP opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $943.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

