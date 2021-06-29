Blair William & Co. IL Has $844,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $542.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

