Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,324,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.