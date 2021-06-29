Blair William & Co. IL Sells 305 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

