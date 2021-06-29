Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Blueprint Medicines worth $65,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.