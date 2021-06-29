Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $962.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.