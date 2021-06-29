BonFi Trading Up 16.5% This Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. BonFi has a total market cap of $967,189.26 and approximately $1.58 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00689126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039556 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

