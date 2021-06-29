Boston Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 31,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,183% compared to the average volume of 967 call options.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

