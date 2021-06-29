Boston Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 31,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,183% compared to the average volume of 967 call options.
NYSE:BXP opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.00.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.