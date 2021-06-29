Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,694 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 435,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

