Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.11% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 604.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000.

TUR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,897. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

