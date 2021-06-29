Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.38. 34,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

