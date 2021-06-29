Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 1.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 26.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,513,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315,640 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $450,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 94.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after acquiring an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 398,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $400,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

