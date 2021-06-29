Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 9,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,954. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.19.

