Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $310.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 63078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69. The company has a market cap of £98.42 million and a PE ratio of 22.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne purchased 6,400 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

