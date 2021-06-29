Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $113.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

