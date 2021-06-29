Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 2,010 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.