Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

