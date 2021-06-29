Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $486,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.