Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Astronics were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Astronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRO stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

