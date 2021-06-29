Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 608 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $410.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $414.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

