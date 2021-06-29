Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,221 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Haynes International worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Haynes International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 309,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Haynes International by 261.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYN stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $437.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

