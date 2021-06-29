Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 767.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.