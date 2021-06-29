Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 249.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.