Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Renasant worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 40,362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

