Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $127.62 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

