Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 186.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,149 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

