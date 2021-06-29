Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

