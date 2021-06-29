Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $4.08 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $664.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $696.14. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $467.55 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

