British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 480 ($6.27).

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,552,990.

Shares of BLND traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 493.40 ($6.45). 1,099,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,424. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

