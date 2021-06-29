Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $141.92. 5,301,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,364,347. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

