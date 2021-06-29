Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $11.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.78 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,503. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

