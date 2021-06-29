Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.01. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $20.67 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 933,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

