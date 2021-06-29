Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post sales of $902.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $886.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.50 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after acquiring an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after buying an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. 4,411,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

