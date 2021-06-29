Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.14). Stratasys posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

