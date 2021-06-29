Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $286.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $290.57 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 640,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,015. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

