Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. CalAmp reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

CalAmp stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.