Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.